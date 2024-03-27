The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract with pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
The left-hander was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA between the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023. However, it was Montgomery's emergence in the postseason that earned him this payday. He went 3-0 in the playoffs with a 2.90 ERA as the clear number two guy in the Rangers rotation and was a key piece in their World Series title.
Fan reaction to the Diamondbacks' signing of Montgomery is coming in fast and furious.
Mike Cameron – “Man D backs going hard .. gonna be a tough nl west”
Vincenzo Santoro – “Diamondbacks are going back to the World Series”
Greg Jones – “Waiting all that time just to settle for the Diamondbacks”
Peter Ceccarelli can't believe he's not in pinstripes – “BRIAN CASHMAN AND HAL STEINBRENNER YOU ARE THE BIGGEST BUMBS IN BASEBALL – You got Soto for a year and Cole out injured and you couldn’t sign Jordan Montgomery who embarrassed you by winning a ring last year for ONE YEAR AND 25m?! You should be walked out of the stadium TODAY and have the team stripped from you. I moved to AZ last year from NY and I am no longer a #Yankees fan. Will never watch them again until you both are gone.”
Jose LeClerc Enjoyer – “D-Backs fan you got a workhorse. He won’t let you down. Gonna miss him in Texas. I’ll always remember you Jordan. For absolutely carving Houston’s lineup in 3 games. Big Monty will be big for the Dbacks”
Playoff Waymo – “Jordan Midgomery”
Jordan Montgomery fills a hole for the Diamondbacks
Montgomery's signing is a major pickup for the Diamondbacks. He's one of baseball's most reliable and consistent starting pitchers. He may not be a big strikeout guy, or a workhorse who will go eight innings, but it's rare to see a poor performance from Montgomery.
The Diamondbacks had heavily invested in their pitching rotation when they signed Eduardo Rodriguez to a 4-year/$80 million deal this offseason. He came to the Diamondbacks after spending the previous two seasons with the Detroit Tigers. In 2023, he held a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and a 143/48 K/BB ratio. Over his entire MLB career, Rodriguez holds a 82-53 record with a 4.03 ERA and a 1,107/376 K/BB ratio.
The Diamondbacks were hoping Rodriguez would help rejuvenate their pitching rotation. He still may, but it won't be at the beginning of the season. Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list with a strained muscle below his shoulder.
With no timetable for Rodriguez's return, it became all the more important that the Diamondbacks shore up their rotation as they look to get back to the World Series. Now they have a solid pitcher with postseason experience in Montgomery to help them get there.