The 96th Academy Awards are on Sunday, March 10. The stars, red-carpet looks, and the most prestigious movie awards of the year are right around the corner. From Barbie and Oppenheimer to Killers of the Flower Moon and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, last year was an incredible year for movies. If you want to keep up with who takes home all the awards for acting, directing, producing, editing, sound and costume design, and more, here's everything you need to know about the 96th Academy Awards and how to watch.
How to watch the 2024 Oscars
The Oscars will air on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards for the fourth time. Kimmel is the network's premier late-night personality and has been the go-to guy to host the awards in the past few years. In fact, he has become so synonymous with the show that he's having to fend off questions about being the full-time host now.
The Oscars will air at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 PT) this Sunday, March 10. Keep in mind that the clocks spring forward the night before, so make sure you change your clocks Sunday morning so you don't miss any part of the show. If you cannot access ABC over the TV, you can stream it online, or through most live TV streaming providers.
Biggest storylines at 2024 Oscars
Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two-movie event for the ages last summer, is finally getting its moment in the sun at the Oscars. Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan's incredibly popular films are headlining the average viewer's interest in the awards.
Barbie was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song. Everyone get ready for Ryan Gosling's live performance of “I'm Just Ken” during the show! Margot Robbie even earned a nomination for her role in helping produce Barbie as well.
Oppenheimer leads the way for all films with 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Director, Leading Actor, and a nomination for both Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role.
Martin Scorsese's return to the director's chair with Killers of the Flower Moon received incredible acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American to win an acting award from the Academy for her work as a supporting actress in Scorsese's film.
Elsewhere, Billie Eilish may become the youngest two-time Oscar winner in the history of the show, while Sandra Hüller's incredible work this year continues the rise of popular international films and performers in the movie industry.
Here are the other movies nominated for the highlight categories of the night.
Best Picture Nominees 2024
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Leading Actor Nominees
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Leading Actress Nominees
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives