You have several options to watch the massive NFL event of the year.

Today’s the big game with the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers that you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can watch Super Bowl LVIII.

It used to be you click on the television, adjust the rabbit ears, and there you have it — you’re tuned in! Times have changed a bit with everything streaming and digital. So, let’s get to it: If you want to watch the can’t-miss highly anticipated Super Bowl, here’s how.

What station has the Super Bowl?

CBS is the network with the game this year. This is your go-to station if you have cable or a digital antenna.

What streaming platform is the Super Bowl on?

CBS’s Paramount+ is this year’s streaming platform. However, it’s not the only option. You can also watch it on Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. Both options include a Super Bowl LVIII live feed. Also, NFL+ has the big game if you’ll be watching on the go.

Is it free to watch?

Suppose you can pick up CBS with a digital antenna — yes! You don’t need to pay a dime. That said, there are other ways to watch the game for free.

Paramount+ is a subscriber streaming service; however, you can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime. It has two pricing tiers. Paramount+ Essentials is $5.99 per month. Or you can get Paramount+ with Showtime at $11.99 a month. Both options have the game.

Fubo carries CBS so that it will have the feed for the game. Here again, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial, and you can cancel at any time. Monthly subscriptions start at $80.

Hulu + Live TV has the feed as well. It also includes ESPN+ and Disney+, so there’s a lot to this. Currently, there’s no free trial, and it costs $77 per month.

NFL+ is $6.99 a month. The NFL season has ended after today’s game, but for next season, you’ll get access to out-of-market games.

Prepare to watch

As you probably know, Super Bowl LVIII will be a great matchup! Beyond the game, you get hilariously entertaining commercials, movie previews, halftime shows, and Taylor Swift. Make sure you’re all set up before the game comes on.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 PM EST.