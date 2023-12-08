This year's WNBA Draft Lottery is one of the most important ever as it precedes one of the biggest and best draft classes ever.

A handful of generational women's basketball prospects have come out of the college ranks over the last handful of seasons, which means that having the number one overall pick in the WNBA Draft has never been more important. We have seen this firsthand with recent number one overall picks like Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson helping turn their teams from lottery squads into championship contenders.

Now, this year, we have one of the greatest prospects in history coming out of college. Caitlin Clark is expected to take over the WNBA, making the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery one of the most significant lotteries ever. So let's take a closer look at everything you need to know for the upcoming lottery, including how you can watch the event, the lottery odds for teams across the league, and who the other top prospects are besides Clark.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery

The 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also watch it on fuboTV. The lottery will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 10th.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

2024 WNBA Draft Lottery odds

There are 12 teams in the WNBA, and the four teams that don't qualify for the playoffs are eligible for the draft lottery. That means that this year, the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, and Indiana Fever will be the teams in the lottery.

In the WNBA, lottery odds are based off of the combined records from a team's last two regular season campaigns. The team with the worst record over that span has the best odds of landing the top pick. The lottery determines the order of the top four picks, and the rest of the WNBA Draft order is based off of teams' records from 2023 only. The lottery odds – which are out of 1000 – for the 2024 WNBA Draft are below.

Indiana Fever (18-58): 442 chances out of 1000 to land the top pick

Phoenix Mercury (24-52): 276 chances

Los Angeles Sparks (30-46): 178 chances

Seattle Storm (33-43): 104 chances

2024 WNBA Draft prospects

The 2024 WNBA Draft isn't until April 15th, 2024, but whoever wins the lottery already knows who they will be taking. This is one of the best draft classes ever, and that is largely in part because Caitlin Clark is one of the best prospects ever. Clark is one of the best scorers in college basketball history, and her range extends well beyond the three-point line. Few can create a shot for themselves as well as Clark can, and she has had an incredible career at Iowa. Clark is the no-brainer first overall pick. The only downside to winning this year's lottery is that it is not a guarantee that Clark will declare for the draft, as it's possible she will return to Iowa for a fifth year.

LSU women's basketball won the national championship last year, and then they added one of the biggest transfers in the nation in Hailey Van Lith. That has garnered them more hype and attention than perhaps any women's college basketball team ever. There have been some bumps along the road this season, but LSU still has some of the top draft prospects on their roster. Van Lith is a potential lottery pick, and so is her teammate Angel Reese. Van Lith made a name for herself at Louisville before transferring to LSU with the hopes of bringing another title home for the Tigers.

Reese's season hasn't been what fans had hoped for so far. Her lack of shooting raises questions on if her game will translate to the pros, and her future was further clouded by her early-season absence from LSU. Reese is back with the team now, though, and she will have a chance to prove that she is the player that she was last year when she was the best player on the best team in the nation.

Paige Bueckers is another big-name draft prospect. Bueckers was also on the path to being one of the greatest prospects ever, but a number of injuries – including a torn ACL – have limited her time on the court. Regardless, she was the National Player of the Year as a freshman and has dominated when she has been healthy.

Regardless of which team ends up with the first overall pick after the WNBA Draft Lottery, this year's draft class is one of the best ever, and all four teams in the lottery should end up pretty well off. This is the type of draft class that should change the fate of these bottom-dwelling teams that have struggled in recent seasons. Perhaps these future stars can help take down the Las Vegas Aces, as they have looked unstoppable on their way to back-to-back championships.