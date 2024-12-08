For the first time ever, the College Football Playoff will feature 12 teams in the postseason field. That makes this year's selection show bigger than ever before. The four-hour show will see decisions made for which teams make the playoff and which teams don't, as well as in-depth analysis and coverage of what this year's College Football Playoff will look like.

When is the College Football Playoff Selection Show?

Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff is on Dec. 8. The Selection Show is a four-hour broadcast starting at 12 p.m. ET. Brackets will be revealed in the first 30 minutes of the show.

How to watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show

The College Football Playoff Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPN. That means you can also stream it on fuboTV. ESPN2, the SEC Network, the ACC Network, ESPN.com, and the ESPN App will all have additional coverage, analysis, and reactions for the 12-team field.

Rece Davis will be the host of the College Football Playoff Selection Show, marking the 11th straight year that he will do so. Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Booger McFarland, and Greg McElroy will join Davis in the studio, as well the recently retired coach-turned-broadcaster, Nick Saban. Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich will also be covering the event, as will Laura Rutledge (Alabama), Holly Rowe (Georgia), Marty Smith (Miami), Harry Lyles Jr. (Oregon), Jen Lada (Penn State), Quint Kessenich (SMU), and Kris Budden (Texas) from team sites around the country.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access | Save $30)

Projected bracket

1) Oregon

2) Georgia

3) Boise State

4) Arizona State

5) Texas vs. 12) Clemson

6) Penn State vs. 11 Alabama

7) Notre Dame vs. 10) Indiana

8) Ohio State vs. 9) Tennessee

With championship weekend over, we now have a better feel for how the College Football Playoff will turn out. Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State all won their conference championships, so they should all get first-round byes. Georgia's championship victory came over Texas, marking their second victory over the Longhorns this season, assuring that Texas won't be a top-four team.

The most interesting decision the selection committee will have to make is whether to give Alabama or SMU the final spot in the playoffs. Clemson might be chosen as a 12-seed, as they have three losses, but they are the ACC Champions, as they beat SMU in the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, Alabama has three losses, but they have one of the best resumes in the nation in terms of their wins. Alabama and SMU are ranked 11 and 12 in the latest AP Poll, respectively, while Clemson comes in at 13.

Miami has an elite offense, and South Carolina came on strong to end the season, but both will likely be on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. Another interesting factor to consider is that Georgia's quarterback, Carson Beck, was hurt in the SEC Championship game. Last season, Florida State lost a spot in the College Football Playoff when their quarterback went down to injury.

That won't be the case this year, considering the Bulldogs did win their conference, even despite Beck's injury, but it will be interesting to monitor Beck's health going forward. We've seen many iterations of the College Football Playoffs before, but this year's has the potential to be the best ever. Every team in the 12-team field, regardless of who makes it, will have a chance to win the National Championship.