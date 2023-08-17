Lionel Messi is still undefeated in anInter Miami uniform. The star has rolled through Leagues Cup competition, proving why he is the biggest thing the MLS has ever seen.

Messi's Inter Miami squad has now advanced to the Leagues Cup final. His squad is set to take on Nashville SC, a team that has also had a great Leagues Cup run.

Lionel Messi has scored in each of his MLS games. Will his streak continue in his next contest? Here is all of the information you need on how to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final.

When and where is the contest?

Miami takes on Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. PT. The game will take place in Nashville's home venue, Geodis Park, in Nashville, Tenn.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final

The Leagues Cup final is the most important game of Messi's young MLS career. The action in the Leagues Cup final can be caught live on Apple TV. The stream can be found through the MLS Season Pass with Apple TV.

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, the package will cost $12.99 per month or $39 for the rest of the season. Without an Apple TV+ subscription, you will have to pay $14.99 per month or $49 for the season.

TUDN.com, TUDN app, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, and Univision NOW will also all broadcast the game.

More information about the game and the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi has been by far the best player in Leagues Cup play. Not only is the forward the leading goal maker (9), but he is also the leader in shots on target (14) and goals outside of 18 yards.

Before Messi's arrival, Miami ranked last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Now, the team looks unbeatable. The arrival of Messi – along with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets – has turned Miami into a juggernaut. They have dominated most of their Leagues Cup games, with wins of 2-1, 4-0, 3-1, 4-4 (5-3 PKs), 4-0, and 4-1.

Miami leads the Leagues Cup in both goals and assists, with 21 each.

Nashville hasn't been as dominant on their road to the final. They won their first Leagues Cup game by one goal and then lost their next match. Their following two games ended in draws in which they won the PK battle. Still, they have battled their way into a winner takes all game. Nashville also has some momentum coming into the final as they won their last two games in dominant shutouts, 5-0 and 2-0, against Minnesota and Monterrey.

Nashville SC's leading goal scorer through the Cup has been Sam Surridge, who has three goals. More impressively, Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg are both second in the competition with five assists each.

Regardless of who wins the final, it will be the first time an MLS team wins the Leagues Cup. Club León FC and CD Cruz Azul won in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Both teams have already automatically qualified for a bid into the Concacaf Champions Cup. The winner of Miami vs. Nashville will secure a first-round bye. The winner of the third-place game between Philadelphia and Monterrey at 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 19 will also secure a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup.