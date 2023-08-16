The main knock on Lionel Messi's career is that he has always had a proper manager and system around him which led to his success. This argument has spanned all the way back from FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and even the Argentinian national team. The narratives may shift tides as the football legend inherited a troubled Inter Miami team and continues to lead them in MLS and Leagues Cup glory against the Philadelphia Union.

Season turnarounds tend to be subtle and take well over a season. Huge components involve fixing up schematics to fit the new star, and increasing team chemistry such that everything falls into place. Lionel Messi did not need any of that when he arrived at Inter Miami.

The Argentinian superstar has led the Herons to five wins in six matches including the fixture against the Philadelphia Union. This surpassed their 22-game record that spanned last season and this MLS season. Messi has won the same amount of games in a shorter span of time with Inter Miami, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Inter Miami defeat Philadelphia 4-1 to advance to the Leagues Cup Final on Saturday. Before Messi came to the team, Inter Miami won 5 games in 22 matches this season. Since he's arrived, they've won 5 games in 6 matches. pic.twitter.com/fqBzaTWzwX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their goal difference also took a massive jump. The Herons had a -14 in that stat category in the 22 games before Messi's arrival. Now, they enjoy a huge +14 goal difference advantage in the Leagues Cup.

There are a lot of things that fans in South Beach and all over the world can look forward to in the MLS season. One of those is if they can still win the league despite being 15th in the Eastern Conference standings. Will they be able to pull it off?

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.