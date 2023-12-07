Whether to see if the Bill Clinton kid makes a comeback or to see your favorite game win GOTY, here's how to watch The Game Awards 2023.

The Game Awards is upon us! This year has truly been spectacular for the video game industry, and many developers and publishers deserve recognition for the great games that they have given us this year. If you're one of the appreciative kind of gamers, you might want to watch The Game Awards live so that you can find out if the game that made you feel amazing this year gets voted as The Game of the Year. Or maybe you just want to know if The Bill Clinton Kid makes a comeback. Whatever your reason is, this is how you can watch The Game Awards 2023.

How and Where to Watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be taking place live in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 7:30 PM Eastern / 4:30 PM Pacific. While it would have been fun watching the awards be given out in person, a majority of us will have to make do watching from home. If you're one of us, here are the official stream links from which you can watch The Game Awards 2023:

Of course, the video game industry's veteran host and presenter Geoff Keighley will still be this year's host and executive producer. Kimmie Kim is co-executive producer along with Keighley, while LeRoy Bennett returned as creative director and Richard Preuss as show director. A 30-minute pre-show called The Opening Act will be hosted by Sydney Goodman.

