The opening round of the 2023 Masters has come and gone, and one of the big storylines that everyone is paying attention to is the performance of Tiger Woods. Woods didn’t have the greatest start to the tournament, finishing two over par after the first round with a total score of 74. He will be looking for a bit of a bounce back day in Round 2, so let’s take a look at how you can keep track of Woods throughout the day.

How to watch Tiger Woods in Round 2 of the 2022 Masters

Woods will have a later start time on Friday for Round 2, as he will be teeing-off at 12:54 PM EST (9:54 AM PST) alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. Both Hovland and Schauffele had great starts in the opening round, so Woods will be looking to try to keep pace with them throughout the day.

If you want to watch Woods, you can live stream his day on the CBS Sports App, or on CBSSports.com, and Paramount+ will also be streaming the event, so if you have an account, you’ll be able to watch it there as well. You can also follow Woods throughout the day on ESPN and the Golf Channel, as they will be keeping tabs on his day too.

Woods has entered the tournament with few expectations, and he showed why that was the case in the Opening Round. Still, Woods is capable of being the best golfer in the tournament if he can play up to his potential, and he has time to turn things around. However, that turnaround is going to have to start in the second round today, so if you want to watch Woods in live time, the guide above should help you tune in to see how he does.