Based on the weather forecasts throughout the Augusta area, rain is sure to have an impact on the final 3 rounds of the Masters. While this is likely to be an annoyance to all golfers, it will almost certainly be a major hardship for Tiger Woods.

Due to potential inclement weather on Friday, all starting times will be moved up 30 minutes. The first starting time will be at 7:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Ticket gates will open at 7 a.m., as previously scheduled. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Masters officials have moved up Friday’s start times for each golfer 30 minutes based on the forecast.

Woods, who shot a 2-over-par 74 in the the opening round, is 9 strokes behind co-leaders Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka. It will be a challenge for the 5-time Masters champion to make the the cut in the first major championship of the year.

Heavy rains are likely to be problematic for the 47-year-old Woods. He badly damaged his right leg and foot during a February 2021 automobile accident, and walking a golf course represents one of his biggest challenges whenever he plays a tour event.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The undulating nature of Augusta National combined with the heavy and wet course will make the challenge of walking 18 holes each day even more difficult for Woods.

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off in the second round at 2:24 p.m. He will play with Hovland and Xander Schauffele in an effort to get back into contention for the title or at least make the cut.

When asked about the condition of his leg after his round, Woods did not hide his issue. “Sore,” he told reporters. “Hop on the the left leg, and it is fine. If I did it on the other one, not so fine.”