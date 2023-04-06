Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

If things go astray with Tiger Woods‘ longtime caddie Joe LaCava, he has another option.

Golf influencer/Instagram model Grace Charis shout out Tiger this week on IG, saying if he needs a new caddie, she’s all-in for the 2023 Masters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Charis (@itsgracecharis)

Charis boasts one million followers on the app, over 500,000 subscribers on Youtube, and another 500,000 on Twitter. Many have compared Charis to golf social media sensation Paige Spirinac, who is quite the hit. It’s important to note her offer was for the Par 3 contest though, which allows players to use family or friends as their caddies. The event took place on Wednesday evening but Tiger didn’t participate before his first round on Thursday. It’s seen as bad luck for the main event.

Tiger Woods had a rather average opening 18 at Augusta, finishing two shots over 74. He currently sits in 54th ahead of his second round on Friday. Woods was three shots better in his first round in the 2022 edition of the Masters. The 47-year-old had a bogey on his final hole.

Woods is a five-time champion at Augusta and won his first Green Jacket way back in 1997 at the age of 21. This is just his second tournament of the year as he continues to recover from his scary car accident in 2021.

Will Tiger Woods ever give Charis the chance to be his caddie? Highly unlikely. But, that won’t stop her from trying to reach out. For now, though, Tiger is strictly focused on making the cut in Georgia.