The United States Women's National Team has made it to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. The soccer team has undergone some serious changes over the last few months, including the retirements of stars like Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz. The USWNT is still loaded with talent, though, and they have proved that they can play with anybody.
In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Gold Cup Final.
When and where is the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final?
The 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup is the inaugural season of the event. It is a 12-team soccer tournament between teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
The first edition of the tournament has been hosted in the United States of America. Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, were the host stadiums for the tournament.
The Gold Cup Final will take place at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will be on Sunday, March 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET and will pit the United States against Brazil.
How to watch the Gold Cup Final
The Gold Cup Final will not be on national television in the United States. Instead, it will be available exclusively on Paramount+.
Date: Sunday, March 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Snapgradon Stadium — San Diego, California
TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Paramount+
USWNT storylines
It hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing for the USWNT to make it to the Gold Cup Final. They did beat Columbia by a score of 3-0 in the quarterfinals, but they weren't able to best Canada in the first 120 minutes in the semifinals.
The two teams were tied up 2-2 well past the end of regulation. Jaedyn Shaw and Sophia Smith scored those two goals for the United States. The 19-year-old Shaw now has a team-leading four goals in the tournament, and she has established herself as the future of the program. Smith's goal came at the 99th-minute mark.
The game ended up going to a penalty kick shootout in which the United States won 3-1. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher not only had three saves during this time, but she added a penalty kick make of her own as well.
Twelve teams play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and Brazil will be by far the best team that the United States will face. Brazil is one of the four non-CONCACAF invitees, and they won their quarterfinals match against Argentina by a score of 5-1. They then won in the semifinals over Mexico 3-0.
Brazil has been dominant so far, but the United States is out for redemption. After losing in the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the United States fell to third in the FIFA rankings, which is the lowest they had ever been ranked. The FIFA loss was a major disappointment for the team, but they would right the ship with a Gold Cup win.