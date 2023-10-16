Gavin Friday wants to clarify how he met U2 frontman Bono.

How they met, according to Bono

In the book U2 by U2, Bono recalls meeting Friday. “Guggi and I met Gavin when we were about thirteen. We all lived on Cedarwood Road,” Bono recollected. “I think he came to a party that he wasn't invited to, a free house, and he showed up with a friend, and we caught them trying to steal something from the house.

“There was a bit of a fracas, just classic teenage stuff. But we became friends,” Bono concluded.

When talking to ClutchPoints about his new animated short (full interview out later this week), Peter & The Wolf, a project he did with Bono, Friday told his side of the story.

One missing detail

“That's incorrect!” Friday exclaimed with a smile. “I mean, we were 14 years of age [laughs].”

He continued by revealing he loves biographies because you can tell your side of the story. Friday will be writing his own “soon,” he added.

“Myself and a friend of mine called Damien, who's since passed, we gate-crashed a party of Bono's when we were 14,” he recalled. “We opened up the fridge — and his [Bono's] mom had just died — and he used to have no food. But his brother worked in the airport and the fridge was full of airport dinners, like airplane dinners. And Damien, my friend, took two of them out of the fridge and put them in his pocket just for the f**k of it and was caught and a fight broke out [laughs].”

Friday concluded with a smile, “So that's the real origins of that story. He didn't talk about the airport dinners.”

The rest is history. Gavin Friday has since been working with U2 on a number of their tours. During our conversation, he called himself the “midwife” of the band.

Bono and Gavin Friday collaborated on Peter & The Wolf for Max. Friday narrates the short film, while the drawings are based on those done by Bono. They also wrote an original song for the film. Friday also worked with the band to arrange their Sphere shows. He told us about the “So Cruel” arrangement that U2 fans never got to hear.

Peter & The Wolf will be released on October 20 on Max.