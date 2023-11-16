Howard University secured a big out-of-conference win over Boston University, continuing an electric start to the season.

The Howard University Bison came out on top in an intense Tuesday Night Basketball showdown against the Boston University Terriers, sealing a solid 64-53 victory. Leading the way was Bryce Harris, rocking the number 34 jersey, who showed off his skills with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Harris had some serious accuracy, hitting seven of his 13 shots from the field, including an impressive 50 percent from downtown.

Seth Towns also made a big impact, putting up 13 points, six assists, and shooting a cool 50 percent both from the field and beyond the arc. The Bison have been consistently impressive this season, except for one game against James Madison University that ended in a disappointing 107-86 loss.

The top scorer for the Terriers was Miles Brewster, who had 10 points and 4 rebounds and shot three for seven from the field in a performance that the Terriers would probably rather forget. Both teams seemed to switch gears when it came to field goal percentage in each half. While Boston University had the better shooting percentage from both the field and three-point range in the first half, the Bison stepped it up and shot lights out in the second half, while Boston University seemed to struggle. With this win, Howard University now stands at a 2-2 record, while Boston University remains winless at 0-3.

This is the fourth game in the newest campaign for the Howard University Men's Basketball team. They're looking to keep building on their hopes of not only repeating as MEAC Conference Champions but also making another entry into the NCAA's March Madness. And this time, they're aiming to go even further.

On November 18th, the Men's Basketball team from Howard University will be traveling to New Jersey to play Rutgers.