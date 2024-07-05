The Howard University Mecca Society Collective has landed another NIL deal with another Black-owned brand. The Mecca Society Collective announced its partnership with Last Shot, a Black-owned and operated energy drink company in Las Vegas.

The company will pay Howard athletes in company stock to promote their products and share a portion of sales from their products to help the Mecca Society fund the athletics at Howard. Last Shot CEO Mo Owens said this partnership with The Mecca Society Collective will introduce the athletes to business and stock ownership.

“Together with Last Shot, we have created what we feel is an exciting and unique compensation arrangement that can be financially lucrative for our scholar athletes as well as educational around investing,” Mecca Society Board member Eric Grant added.

The Mecca Society Collective was launched at Howard University last fall. The collective is in partnership with myNILpay. myNILpay is a patent-pending digital platform that allows fans and supporters to pay students directly through the platform. This partnership is the first of its kind and is in compliance with NCAA rules and regulations.

“By launching the University’s marquee NIL collective, we are going to further enhance our student-athletes’ NIL earning potential, and with the help of myNILpay, our diehard fanbase and alumni network now has an effortless platform to support their Bison family,” said Eric Grant, who serves as a Board Member of The Mecca Society NIL Collective, in the statement. “This is only the beginning, but it’s clear that our student-athletes have as bright of a future as any in college athletics. We strongly encourage all Bison fans to support our student-athletes through the myNILpayapp.”

This news comes shortly after Howard University Women’s basketball team landed a NIL deal with Black Girl Vitamins. Black Girl Vitamins is a Black-woman-focused wellness brand. The brand entered into a multi-year partnership with the team, providing direct monetary sponsorship and essential vitamins to players and coaches.

Black Girl Vitamins has committed to providing a $1,000 monthly school scholarship to a deserving Black woman student. They are committed to awarding up to $100,000 to students this year to advance the careers of Black health practitioners.