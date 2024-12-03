When Ben VanSumeren went down at practice in the week leading up to Week 13, it sent Philadelphia Eagles fans into disarray.



Finally, after some 20 years without a lead blocker regularly deployed in the running game, the Eagles have stumbled on a player new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was actually willing to use, and for the most part, it actually worked, with the Michigan State product opening up holes for Saquon Barkley a dozen times on the way to his all-time great debut season in Philly.

Suddenly, that was gone. No more help on big runs, no more chip blocks, and no more 21 personnel, which was a welcomed addition after being absent for years. Sure, the Eagles tried to keep it going with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra playing quasi-21 while technically in 11 personal, but that was never going to last: Philadelphia needed a fullback they could believe in and for the rest of the year that won't be VanSumeren.

And yet, like magic, Howie Roseman once again pulled a rabbit out of his hat, as, one week after claiming Charles Harris off of waiver to replace Brandon Graham, he landed a very experienced and successful fullback in the form of Khari Blasingame, who will replace John Ross on the practice squad.

Beginning his career as a bottom-of-the-roster running back in Tennessee, Blasingame really came into his own as a fullback over the last three seasons in Chicago, leading the way for rushers like David Montgomery, Justin Fields, and D'Andre Swift. A true four-down player who can also impact the game as a power back, an occasional receiver out of the backfield, and a special teamer too, Blasingame is a certified utility option who could positively influence plays for the Eagles across the board, even if he isn't going to earn a Pro Bowl nod or a ten-figure contract for his contributions any time soon. All in all, a major W signing in December, which very rarely happens.

Grant Calcaterra had good looks as the Eagles' hybrid fullback too

Before the Eagles added Blasingame to their practice squad, they were forced to use backup tight end Grant Calcaterra as a fullback in Week 13, with the SMU product leading the way on a single run against the Ravens.

Asked about Calcaterra filling in at fullback and tight end in Week 13 due to injuries, Nick Sirianni told reporters on Tuesday that he was very proud of his third-year player, as he's done whatever the team has asked of him this season.

“I think what Grant’s done is give everybody the confidence in him that you can stay 11 personnel. You can still keep those plays in for Grant because he can contribute. Not that we didn’t believe that last year. He’s giving you the belief that he’s going to make a play if you throw him the football and if you have some things designed for him in this game. That’s where Grant gives you confidence, his growth as a football player,” Sirianni told reporters.

“A lot of confidence, if Dallas is to miss any time – again, early in the evaluation process, not ready to go there yet about anything there. But if, Grant’s ready to step up again like he had earlier in the season.”

While fullback may no longer be in the cards, if Dallas Goedert does miss time, Calcaterra should continue to produce quality results as both a receiver and a blocker, regardless of what position he's technically tasked with playing. Factor in Blasingame as an option at fullback, the Eagles' league-best run game could keep trucking along with no issue.