After being claimed off of waivers earlier in the week, Charles Harris finally addressed the media ahead of his highly-anticipated debut for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Week 13.

Coming to Philadelphia by way of the Carolina Panthers, Harris is eager to get on the field with his new teammates in the Eagles' showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, but in the 29-year-old former first-round pick's opinion, executing on the field is the easy part: memorizing the playbook, by contrast, is where the challenge truly lies.

“It’s really just memorizing the playbook. I know the coaches have my best interest, obviously, as respect us as players. I wouldn’t be out there not knowing anything and be a detriment,” Harris told reporters via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “So it’s one of them things, I’ve just got to get caught up to speed, get my practice reps in, get an understanding and a feel for guys beside me. Understand the other guys, how they like to rush, how they like to play in the run game. That’s really all it’s about. Really get caught up to speed.”

A tough ask? For Harris, you bet, but as an eighth-year pro on his fifth professional team, this is all a part of the business.

“That’s really what it is. Try to find similarities, use puzzle words, do whatever you can, acronyms, kind of memorize everything,” Harris noted. “That’s what we do in this profession. You never know. You gotta be able to switch up, gotta be able to adjust and move on the fly.”

Will Harris be able to replace Brandon Graham's production in Week 13? No, probably not, but if he can just join the rotation and round it out behind Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and rookie Jalyx Hunt – plus or minus practice squad member Tarron Jackson – Eagles will be very happy nonetheless, especially since he seems very excited to rejoin a winning organization.

Charles Harris is excited to help the Eagles win games

After spending the season playing for a Panthers team with as many wins as he has sacks – three – how does it feel for Harris to return to a contender for the first time since his tenure with the Detroit Lions? Well, for Harris, it's very exciting, as he likes the Eagles' culture as much as their style of play.

“The morale, across the board. That’s not me talking bad on any other team or program, or organization. But when you get somewhere where winning is a part of the culture, it rubs off on you, and you’re ready to win too,” Harris told reporters.

“Shoot, I don’t want to take away from anything the team’s already been doing,” he said. “I feel like I’m the perfect fit. Get off the ball and get after the quarterback. Be physical against the run. I’m trying to be everything this team possibly needs. Be utilized at a high level.”

With expectations at an all-time high within the fanbase and the coaching staff having a vested interest in him performing at a high level, it's safe to say Harris landed in the perfect location to succeed down the stretch. If he can hit the ground running and produce both against the run and the pass, he will instantly become a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love.