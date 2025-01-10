Hue Jackson is getting a promotion after a season with the Georgia State Panthers. Per CBS Sports and 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Jackson has been promoted to offensive coordinator of the Panthers. Last summer, Hue Jackson was hired as an offensive analyst at Georgia State under new head coach Dell McGee. This comes after a stint as head coach at HBCU program Grambling State University.

Georgia State is set to name Hue Jackson as its new offensive coordinator, a source tells @cbssports/@247sports,” Zenitz posted on his X account on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson became head coach at Grambling State in December 2021, succeeding Broderick Fobbs. Signed to a four-year, $1.6 million contract, he earned $400,000 annually, according to HBCU Sports. During his tenure, Grambling State posted an 8-14 record, showing steady progress on the field. The 2023 season wrapped up with a hard-fought loss to Southern University in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic.

A standout feature of Jackson's time at Grambling was the explosive offense led by quarterback Myles Crawley, a transfer from Alabama State. The team delivered strong performances, including a close game against Hampton in the Brick City Classic and a commendable effort against SEC giant LSU, despite a 72-10 loss.

Before his time at Grambling, Jackson served as the offensive coordinator for Eddie George at Tennessee State. His extensive resume also includes stints in the NFL as head coach for the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, where he amassed a professional record of 11-44-1.

McGee and Jackson's Georgia State Panthers struggled last season, finishing the campaign 3-9. They got off to a promising 2-1 start, with wins over Chattanooga and Vanderbilt. But they struggled mightily in conference play in the Sun Belt, suffering seven straight losses before beating Texas State 52-44 on November 23rd.

Jackson takes over for tenured play-caller Jim Chaney. Per Zenitz, Chaney is moving to an offensive analyst role due to family reasons.