Deadpool 3's Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, just dropped a new training video to update fans amid the movie's production pause.

The actor posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Hurts so good.”

Jackman's reprisal of Wolverine was confirmed in September last year. He's reprising the role after 2017's Logan, which was supposed to be the iconic character's last movie.

Deadpool 3's production halted in July, when the SAG-AFTRA went on strike and members of the actors' union have yet to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). And with the recently concluded WGA strike, the release date of the movie is unknown. Disney has even suggested in an earnings release that they take the planned threequel be removed from the 2024 slate, according to CBR.

Director Shawn Levy has confirmed that first R-rated MCU movie had already been finished halfway before the strike happened.

Morena Baccarin is returning to the movie, reprising her role as Vanessa, Deadpool's partner. Brianna Hildebrand is also set to come back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. In addition, Jennifer Garner will be returning as well to play Elektra Natchios, a character in 2003's Daredevil and her own movie in 2005, Elektra.

Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, has shared that the Wolverine in this movie will be different from what audiences have seen before. However, the character will be sporting the first comic-accurate outfit in the film version: the fan-popular yellow and blue suit.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.