Deadpool 3 is still a year and a half out, but Ryan Reynolds continues to tease Hugh Jackman‘s role when he returns as Wolverine in the film. The latest comment, however, teases a “divergence” from what we’ve seen in the past.

While speaking with ET Canada at the 2023 Candian Screen Awards, Reynolds talked extensively about working with Jackman, and how he’s been attempting to collaborate with him for years. Reynolds attributes much of this collaboration to the timing being right for both Jackman’s schedule and his return to the Wolverine character, but he also thinks the pitch made sealed the deal.

“I believe in timing, you know? As much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready, I think he was excited. And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he has left behind that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s excited to do,” said Reynolds.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What could this divergence be? The last we saw of Jackman as Wolverine, he was buried after dying in Logan (2017). However, Deadpool 3 may bring back a bevy of dead characters, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, so perhaps Ryan Reynolds and co. truly have found a way to reinvent these characters that we’ve seen before. Either way, we’ll have to wait until November 8 of next year to see what the “divergence” is.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.