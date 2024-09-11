WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently voiced his concerns about the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, set for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Appearing on Logan Paul's “Impaulsive” podcast, the 71-year-old wrestling icon didn't hold back when discussing the potential dangers facing Tyson, who, at 58, will be taking on a much younger and more aggressive opponent, per Foxnews.

“Your brother is too strong,” Hogan told Logan, referring to Jake Paul. He went on to describe Jake’s fighting power, sharing his reaction to watching the young boxer in action: “As soon as I saw him get the guy up with the left to throw the overhand right? I went, ‘Oh, my God.’… I mean, really, it was scary.” Hogan, despite his deep admiration for Tyson, expressed his concern that the former heavyweight champ could be at serious risk in the fight. “I love Mike to death. I don’t want him to kill Mike. Jesus,” Hogan added.

A Clash of Generations

The highly anticipated match, which marks Tyson’s first sanctioned fight in nearly two decades, was initially scheduled for July but was postponed due to Tyson suffering a medical emergency on a flight. According to reports, Tyson experienced nausea and dizziness on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, which his reps later attributed to an ulcer flare-up.

Despite the health scare, Tyson has made it clear that he’s determined to continue with the fight. In a July interview with Esquire, conducted shortly before his medical incident, the former world champion addressed the upcoming match, stating confidently, “I don’t think Paul can hurt me.”

Known for his relentless spirit and love of the spotlight, Tyson also opened up about his motivations for stepping back into the ring at his age. “I’m a glory junkie,” he told Esquire. “I love people thinking about me all day… I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.”

Jake Paul: Ready for a Risk

For Jake Paul, the fight against Tyson is another opportunity to push his limits. In a summer interview with The Post, Jake Paul explained his motivation, calling the matchup a “risk” but one he’s eager to take on. “I think I am crazy for this; I definitely am because I don’t think anyone would take the risk in this position, but that’s just what makes me different,” Paul said. He emphasized that, despite the challenge of facing a boxing legend, he has no plans to slow down his career.

“He’s Mike Tyson at the end of the day,” Paul acknowledged. “He has lethal knockout power and is very, very experienced. I think it is going to be a brawl regardless.”

As the fight draws closer, fans are left to wonder if Hogan’s fears will materialize or if Tyson’s legendary resilience will prevail once again. One thing is certain—November 15 promises to be a night of high-stakes drama and explosive action in the ring.