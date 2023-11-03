The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Josh Andrés Rivera will play former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in a new flim.

The Hunger Games and West Side Story star Josh Andrés Rivera has caught his next big role. He will play former NFL and New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in American Sports Story (Variety confirmed).

From Hunger Games to an American Sports Story

Nina Jacobson, producer of the Hunger Games films including the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, discussed casting Rivera and Rachel Zegler. The two starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and are dating in real life. Upon being cast in the Hunger Games prequel, Rivera's relationship with Zegler got her another shot at being cast.

“After we cast him [in the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes],” Jacobson told IndieWire, “we get a phone call from Rachel’s agent saying, ‘Is it too late for you to reconsider her? Can she still read?'”

The rest is history, and Rachel Zegler will star as Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel. During the production, Jacobson gave Rivera another script to consider from her company: American Sports Story. They were in the midst of casting former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who murdered Odin Lloyd before taking his own life when in prison.

“I wanted Ryan [Murphy] to have a discovery process. So I was just, ‘Yeah, this guy’s good. Check him out.’ And we just threw him in the mix. And he stole the part, just like he did Ballad [of Songbirds & Snakes],” Jacobson revealed. “Especially having watched him on set, he is a grounded, likable, natural, and compelling presence, super-prepared. I was thrilled once they brought in a bunch of people, and let Josh rise to the top, which I knew he would. And we had him all tatted out. He was trained to be huge and muscular; he loved lifting weights.”

Josh Andrés Rivera has had a busy 2023. He will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and recently appeared in Cat Person.