Tom Blyth, the young Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to star in the new A Farewell to Arms movie.

Tom Blyth is set to play Frederic Henry in Michael Winterbottom's A Farewell to Arms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1929 Ernest Hemingway novel has been adapted several times: the 1930 stage play by Laurence Stallings, the 1932 film by Franz Borzage starring Gary Cooper, the 1957 film by Charles Vidor starring Rock Hudson and a 1966 Rex Tucker British TV series starring George Hamilton.

The novel follows Lt. Frederic Henry, an American serving in the Italian army ambulance corps, who falls in love with an English nurse. The story is based on Hemingway's experiences in Italy as an ambulance driver during World War I.

Winterbottom said in a statement, “Hemingway believed in paring a story down to the bare bones. He argued that a novel could be like an iceberg: The reader only sees the tip above the water but feels the bulk and weight of what lies below the surface.”

“I want our film to be true to Hemingway’s approach — immediate, raw and natural — and I think in Tom Blyth, we have found the perfect person to be Frederic Henry,” the statement continued.

Blyth, fresh off playing the young Coriolanus Snow in the blockbuster Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, said that the film is a “dream project.” The actor praised Winterbottom's adaptation for capturing “all of the author’s unique nuance and precision. The examination of the human cost of conflict, and of love and hope trying to thrive within it, resonates more than ever.”

Winterbottom is best known for feature films such as 24 Hour Party People, In This World and The Road to Guantanamo. For TV, he directed the comedy travel show The Trip, starring Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan. The series currently has four seasons. Brydon and Coogan, who play fictionalized versions of themselves traveled to northern England, Italy, Spain and Greece, reviewing restaurants and talking about their lives.

The film has the support of Hemingway's estate.