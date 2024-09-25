Florida A&M University Athletics announced today that it is postponing the upcoming football game against Alabama A&M, originally set for this weekend, due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene. They have rescheduled the game for Friday, November 29, at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. With the storm on its way, the university is taking no chances, putting the safety of everyone involved at the forefront.

Acting Athletics Director Michael Smith stressed the importance of making this call now to ensure the well-being of the FAMU community. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” Smith explained. “Given the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Helene, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to reschedule the game.”

As the storm approaches, the university is also taking additional precautions across campus. With Hurricane Helene expected to hit the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle areas, bringing the potential for dangerous storm surges and strong winds, FAMU has decided to suspend classes starting today at 12:15 p.m., continuing through Friday, September 27.

Operations will remain open until 5 p.m. today, but the university will officially close from Wednesday through Friday. Essential personnel must report as usual, while everyone else should prioritize safety during this time.

In light of the storm, the university is rescheduling several campus events. They have postponed activities like Fall Preview, the home football game, and Parents and Family Weekend, with new dates to be announced later.

The FAMU Developmental Research School (K-12) will close on Wednesday, September 25, and remain closed for the rest of the week. The FAMU Educational Research Center for Child Development (ERCCD) will also close for the remainder of the week, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today.

The National Hurricane Center has been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Helene, and the storm has picked up speed faster than anticipated. As it moves toward the Florida Panhandle, the risk of severe weather continues to rise. Although the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, FAMU is staying prepared, and the administration will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as needed.

FAMU is urging students, faculty, and staff to stay informed and take precautions. As the storm’s path becomes clearer, the university will keep everyone updated through official channels. With safety as the number one priority, FAMU encourages everyone to remain observant and be ready for whatever the storm brings.