The Carolina Hurricanes are north of the border taking on the Calgary Flames Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Hurricanes-Flames prediction and pick.We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes are having a decent season, but they have lost the last two games. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 22 points. 14 of those points came via assist. Teuvo Teravainen leads the team in goals with 11. On the season, he has 18 total points. Including him and Aho, the Hurricanes have eight total players with at least 15 points. In net, the Hurricanes allow 3.32 goals per game with a save percentage of .873.

The Flames are below .500, but they are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games. Their team stats are pretty spread out as 11 different skaters have 10 more points. This means they are getting some decent production from not just the first line, but lines three an four, as well. Nobody on Calgary has more than seven goals, so their scoring is spread out, as well. The Flames are missing their top goaltender, so they are lacking in that area. Jacob Markstrom has a fractured finger, and is considered week-to-week.

Antti Raanta and Daniel Vladar are expected to be in net for their respective teams in this one.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Flames Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+188)

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-230)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Sportsnet+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carolina needs to take advantage of the weak goaltending from Calgary. With Markstrom out, the Flames are forced to use one of their backups to man the net. Vladar is their main backup, but he is not having the best season. He is allowing 3.45 goals per game, and has a save percentage below .880. If in goal, Vladar will allow some goals. The Hurricanes just need to get their shots on net. Dustin Wolf has allowed six goals in less than two games of ice time. He only has three career games on the ice, so his experience lacks. If the Hurricanes put pucks on net, they will cover this spread.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames can afford to play a little more aggressive in this game. Calgary is one of the top penalty kill teams in the NHL, and that is something they should keep in mind. Obviously the Flames do not want to spend a lot of time in the box, but three or four penalties is not the end of the world for them. The point of saying this is the Flames can cover this spread if they play aggressive in the defensive zone. They need to take pressure of the goaltender and make sure the Hurricanes do not get a lot of shots off. If they do this, they will cover the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames are the underdogs in this game, and it is for good reason. It is very hard to win without your best goalie being active. For that reason, I like the Hurricanes in this game. The moneyline might be the safer play, but I am going to take the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Flames Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+188), Under 6.5 (-120)