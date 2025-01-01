ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls square off as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 22-13-2 on the year, placing them third in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, winning just one of their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko scored twice in the first period to give the Blue Jackets the 2-1 lead. Still, Jack Roslovic would tie the game in the second, and the Hurricanes would score again to take the lead. Still, goaltending would let the Hurricanes down again. The Blue Jackets would tie the game in the third and then win the game in a shootout.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 23-13-2 on the year, which tied them on top of the Atlantic Division. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Rangers would tie the game in the second. Still, the Panthers added a goal in the second to take a lead into the third. In the third period, Chris Kreider scored to tie the game, but Jesper Boqvist scored his second of the game to give the Panthers the lead. They would add an empty net goal to win the game 5-3.

Here are the Hurricanes-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Panthers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -105

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 28 assists on the year, including two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. He is second on the team in scoring this year. Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic join Aho on the top line. Jarvis comes in with nine goals and 16 assists on the year. Roslovic comes in with 17 goals on the year and eight assists. His goal total is the most on the team.

Martin Necas leads the team in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 21 assists, good for 45 total points. Necas has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jesper Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi comes into the game with 11 goals and 10 assists on the year. The Hurricanes also get solid production from Shayne Gostisbehere on the blue line. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers' top line. Reinhart has been great this year, leading the team in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 22 goals and 23 assists on the season. Reinhart has seven goals on the power play and four shorthanded. He is joined on the top line by Evan Rodrigues and Aleksander Barkov. Rodrigues comes into the game with seven goals and nine assists, while Barkov is third on the team in points with 11 goals and 23 assists. Further, Barkov has five goals and seven assists on the power play.

The second line features Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett, who could be on the move soon, has continued to play well. He has 13 goals and 14 assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk is second on the team in points. He comes in with 13 goals and 22 assists this year, good for his 35 points. Finally, Carter Berhaeghe is fourth on the team in points, and playing on the third line. He has nine goals and 18 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers. He is 17-7-1 this year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Bobrovsky has been playing well as of late. He has won four of the last five and had save percentages above .910 in three of them.

The Panthers are projected to be shooting on Pytor Kochetkov. Kochetkov is 14-7-1 this year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has been on the losing end of three of his last four starts, sitting below .900 in save percentage in the three losses.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come into this NHL game as slight favorites in terms of odds. One reason has been the recent Hurricanes defense. While they are ninth in the NHL in goals against per game, they have given up 15 goals in the last four games. Further, they lost the first two games to the Panthers this year, giving up 12 goals in the process. The Panthers are scoring 3.39 goals per game this year, and have the better goaltender in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-114)