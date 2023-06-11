The UFC 289 featured prelim fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis was ruled a no-contest after the two fighters clashed heads in the second round.

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis is ruled a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads leaves Curtis unable to continue pic.twitter.com/tzD9x7kqex — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) June 11, 2023

The incident occurred with just over two minutes left in the round. Imavov was attempting to land a punch when he accidentally headbutted Curtis. Curtis immediately went down and was visibly dazed. There was a visible gash above the right eye of Curtis that was leaking a ton of blood.

The referee gave Curtis time to recover, using a cloth to wipe his eye to be able to see. About a minute or so goes by after the doctor came in to make sure he can see and there is no visible damage, Curtis goes to the doctor and referee Jason Herzog ‘I can't see'. It was then that Herzog called off the fight in the second round and ruled the fight a no contest.

The no-contest was a disappointing outcome for both fighters. Imavov was looking good and was possibly up two rounds to none at that point of the fight. That is what had Twitter in a frenzy, some believed Curtis knew he was losing and used this as a get-out-of-jail-free card meanwhile, others truly believe that he couldn't continue the fight.

ANOTHER headbutt to Chris Curtis. this one was seriously bad. two fights in a row #UFC289 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 11, 2023

Chris Curtis should take the No Contest. This cut from the accidental clash of heads is very bad. #UFC289 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Curtis: "my eye closed, stop the fight 😔" Michael Bisping: pic.twitter.com/18BBDX92uI — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) June 11, 2023

No contest for unintentional head butt? Imavov was dominating the fight, so Chris Curtis chose to quit.☝🏻#UFC289 pic.twitter.com/1r3geGAnr4 — Honest Khabib Fan (@TheSuperstarUFC) June 11, 2023

There is a ton of mixed emotions in the MMA Twitter community regarding this no-contest between these middleweight elites. This is the second fight in a row where Chris Curtis was accidentally headbutted but last time the referee did not see it and the fight continued where he lost via unanimous decision to Kelvin Gastelum.

That sparked a ton of outcry by Chris Curtis over social media shortly thereafter which is why many believe that Curtis could have continued despite there being a gnarly gash above his right eye that was leaking blood in said eye. Then there is the other side of Twitter that is compassionate when fighters do get injured and believe that he wasn't just trying to get out of another loss.

Despite the disappointing outcome, both fighters were praised for their sportsmanship. Imavov immediately apologized to Curtis after the fight. Curtis, for his part, said that he had no hard feelings toward Imavov.

“I thought I was in Bloodsport for a minute,” Curtis said. “But it's all good. Nassourdine is a great fighter and I'm sure we'll run it back at some point.” Curtis may be out for a bit until that cut above his right eye heals but it remains to be seen whether or not the UFC would like to reschedule this fight. It was quite the chess match that the UFC fans could certainly get behind seeing once more.

UFC 289 keeps it moving onto the main card with a bunch of exciting fights left to go the women's bantamweight championship is on the line as Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her title again against No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana. Then of course you have a lightweight tilt in the co-main event as the former champion and No. 1 contender Charles Oliveira takes on No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush. Stay tuned for more great fights!