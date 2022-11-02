‘I couldn’t see anything’: Heat guard Tyler Herro drops troubling update on eye injury

The Miami Heat snapped out of their early season malaise in a big way, scoring a huge 116-109 home victory over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to improve to 3-5 on the season. Expectedly, it was Jimmy Butler who came alive for the Heat late in the game, as despite his 6-19 shooting from the field, he was the one who drained the dagger that put the game to bed. Nonetheless, in spite of the win, the Heat will be concerned about the status of Tyler Herro, who had to exit the game in the second quarter after he was poked in the eye.

Herro was hit squarely on the left eye by sophomore swingman Moses Moody on a follow through as the two were fighting hard on the glass. The 22-year old guard appeared to be dazed in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as he had to be escorted out of the tunnel with his vision clearly limited by the blow he took.

After the game, Tyler Herro spoke with Bally Sports Florida (while wearing dapper sunglasses) to provide an update on how he’s feeling which could, perhaps, allude to his potential availability for the Heat’s Wednesday night game against the Sacramento Kings in the second night of a back-to-back.

However, if Herro’s words are any indication, it seems more likely that the Heat would sit him out for their next game due to precautionary reasons.

“My eye was like black when I was looking out… I couldn’t see anything. I really couldn’t see,” Herro said. “I couldn’t see out of my eye. It’s as simple as that.”

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Tyler Herro’s eye to feel a lot better, but still, with the season in its infancy, it might be for the best for Herro to take a day off.

“It’s better now. It just took some time. Honestly, I probably could have gotten in[to the game if needed]. I was sitting here in the locker room watching the game. In the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. Just needed a little bit more time for the blurriness and the vision to get back, but I’m good,” Herro added.

For what it’s worth, head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed with Herro’s assesment of himself in that the $130 million man “looks better now than he did when he was walking off the court”, and that he still hasn’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Only time will tell when Herro is allowed to get back on the court, although it appears he shouldn’t miss more than a few games, tops.