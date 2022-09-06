There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll.

Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:

“I don’t feel like that at all. I don’t feel like any part of any of that is what’s true other than the fact that that’s what people think. I’m not in that business now. I’m in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we’re in. We’ve been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [including his time coaching USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don’t. I don’t see any reason my expectations should change at all.”

It’s going to be an uphill battle to keep up his streak of double-digit wins when the Seahawks’ most important position remains a battle between last year’s Russell Wilson backup in Geno Smith and former Denver Broncos starter Drew Lock. Both players are a far cry from the nine-time Pro Bowler that held the post for Carroll since 2012. Not only that, but they also cut ties with All Pro icon Bobby Wagner. Despite that, Pete Carroll remains undeterred.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” the Seahawks coach said. “People have been saying stuff about teams for years. They don’t know. They’re just guessing at this point, and then we go and prove it and we see where we are … Win a big game in the opener or struggle and not win a big game in the opener, you’ve got to come back and get going again and back on track regardless.”

Maintaining status quo with the pieces they have won’t be easy. But safe to say Pete Carroll is ready for the challenge.