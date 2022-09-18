‘I don’t have to suffer:’ Gennady Golovkin gets real about major adjustment ahead of trilogy fight vs. Canelo Alvarez

Gennady Golovkin is feeling better ahead of his trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez compared to the previous instalments of their rivalry, and for good reasons.

For the first time in his pro career, GGG didn’t have the need to reach the 160-pound limit. As he is fighting Alvarez in a super middleweight bout with a 168-pound limit, the 40-year-old boxer had the opportunity to eat better and enjoy more food.

While he can’t confidently say that the higher weight limit made him stronger, at least he is in a good place mentally before taking on his nemesis.

“It’s hard for me to say whether I feel stronger or not,” Golovkin said, via Boxing Scene. “When I’m in shape, I usually feel great. It’s just that probably I feel less annoyed by people because I eat better and I can enjoy more food. I don’t have to suffer [to make 160], so I guess it’s just a more comfortable environment and there are less annoying factors around me.”

Now this is certainly a positive development for Gennady Golovkin’s camp, especially as they attempt to prove that GGG is the better fighter over Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin has yet to beat Alvarez in their fights. Their first meeting in 2017 ended up in a draw, but many believed Golovkin should have won it. In their rematch in 2018, Alvarez came out on top, albeit via majority decision–a result that just wasn’t enough to settle things between them.

Now, the two will be facing in Las Vegas once again (and likely for the final time) to put a fitting end to what has been an incredible boxing rivalry. And by the looks of it, boxing fans are in for an incredible treat from both legendary fighters.

While Alvarez is highly favored to win, it’s hard to write off Golovkin just yet.