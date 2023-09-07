Jennifer Love Hewitt is setting the record straight after fans accused her of undergoing plastic surgery following a significant hair transformation. The actress, known for her roles in “Ghost Whisperer” and “Party of Five,” recently unveiled a bold change, trading her long blonde locks for a fiery red bob, PageSix shares. However, the striking transformation led to a flurry of comments speculating about possible cosmetic procedures.

Responding to the controversy, Jennifer took to Instagram Stories to address the comments and even injected some humor into the situation. She shared photos of herself with exaggerated filters that altered her appearance significantly, playfully captioning them, “So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural… Filters don't change you that much.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt speaks out about plastic surgery speculation. pic.twitter.com/KAKjf1FJGR — E! News (@enews) September 7, 2023

However, she followed up with a more serious message urging kindness and acceptance. “But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered,” she added. “Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”

Jennifer also took a moment to clarify the rumors surrounding her brows, explaining that the only procedure she's had is microblading, a technique for enhancing the appearance of eyebrows. She thanked Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Brow Harmony product for helping lift her brows.

While Jennifer didn't explicitly address her dramatic hair change, she did share a quote on her Instagram Story that hinted at a deeper reason behind the decision: “When a woman wants to change her life, she cuts her hair short.”

In the face of criticism and speculation, Jennifer Love Hewitt remains resolute in her stance that her transformation is primarily the result of a daring hair makeover and some eyebrow enhancement, firmly denying allegations of plastic surgery.