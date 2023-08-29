Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt surprised her fans with a bold style switch-up as she embraced the autumn season. The “Ghost Whisperer” star took to Instagram to reveal her dramatic transformation, switching from long blond locks to a striking red bob, PageSix reports.

To achieve her new fall look, Jennifer enlisted the expertise of celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee from Nine Zero One Salon. Lee, known for her work with stars like Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff, documented the transformation on Instagram.

In a captivating Instagram reel, Jennifer Love Hewitt can be seen in the salon chair, bidding farewell to her wavy chest-length brown-blonde hair. The video then reveals the remnants of her golden locks on the salon floor, followed by Lee applying a rich red dye to her hair. Finally, the clip transitions to Jennifer flaunting her chic dark red chin-length bob with sweeping side bangs and hints of brown.

Jennifer, a 44-year-old mother of three, proudly showcased her fresh look on her own Instagram account, writing, “Before and After! @nikkilee901 Ready for Fall🎃🧡.”

Her fans and fellow celebrities were quick to shower her with compliments. Jodie Sweetin commented, “Gorgeous!! @jenniferlovehewitt this cut and color look stunning!!”

While many praised her stunning autumn makeover, others were taken aback by the remarkable transformation, with some noting that she looked entirely different from her “Party of Five” days.

Auburn and copper hair has become a trend among celebrities, with stars like Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chrissy Teigen embracing these shades in recent months. Jennifer Love Hewitt's bold new look is sure to inspire a fresh wave of reddish-brown hairdos.