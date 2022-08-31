‘I don’t want to be there anyway’: Bubba Watson gets real on Masters participation amid LIV Golf uncertainty

Bubba Watson was one of the many golfers to leave the PGA for LIV Golf. However, Watson still has Masters aspirations. He’s a two-time Green Jacket winner and thinks that Augusta National should allow former winners of the tournament to participate in the Masters regardless of the LIV Golf situation. But he admitted that he doesn’t want to be where he is not wanted, per Golf Digest.

“For me, it’s a weird situation being a Masters champion; right now, we can play in it, and I’m hoping and praying they make the right decisions,” Watson said. “I sat my kids down and told them there is a possibility we can’t go to Augusta. If they [Augusta National] tell me I can’t go, [even as a] past champion, then I don’t want to be there anyway because that’s just the wrong way to look at it.”

Bubba Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. And he doesn’t see why he wouldn’t be able to return to Augusta National.

Golf Digest reports that LIV Golf recruits were handed a ban from the PGA Tour. But different organizations run golf’s majors. This means there is a possibility that LIV golfers can still participate in the majors.

With that being said, nothing is set in stone. Bubba Watson, and the rest of the LIV golfers, understood the risk they took when they left the PGA. Sure, the money was plentiful. But they knew there was a chance that they may not be allowed to play in majors down the road.