‘I don’t worry about Derwin’: Brandon Staley keeps it real on Derwin James’ Chargers hold-in

One of the most notable storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers throughout 2022 NFL training camp has been star safety Derwin James holding-in as he looks for a new contract. James hasn’t done anything more than walkthroughs with head coach Brandon Staley and the Chargers despite his decision to report to camp, and he doesn’t appear likely to do anything more until he gets a new deal.

The situation is obviously somewhat concerning, especially as the 2022 regular season nears. James hasn’t partaken in any drills or scrimmages to help him get up to speed for the season, and it may lead him to be a bit rusty by the time the season actually starts up.

Brandon Staley was asked about his thoughts on James’ hold-in and whether or not he thought it would plague his star defender by the time the season starts up. But Staley didn’t sound too concerned with James’ status, and believes he will be ready to go once his situation gets solved.

“I don’t worry about Derwin. Derwin has given us no reason to worry. It would be one thing if he wasn’t here, but we see him every day. He’s in the best shape of his life. This is the first time in a while he’s had a full offseason with nothing to prohibit him from training. He feels great, so that gives us a lot of confidence.” – Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Daily News

Staley’s explanation sounds like an awfully good reason to give James the extension he’s looking for. After all, he’s one of the best safeties in the league when he’s able to stay healthy and on the field. Staley isn’t concerned about James’ status, but it sounds like he’s looking forward to fully having his star safety back in the fold, and the Chargers front office would be smart to give James the extension he’s looking for.