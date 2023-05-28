It is still up in the air as to just what the Chicago White Sox will do ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. At the least, they currently do not have plans to part ways with Tim Anderson.

USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale shared updates on multiple “top trade candidates” in his weekly “Nightengale’s notebook” column. In the case of Anderson, Nightengale noted that the White Sox “don’t want to trade him.”

Nightengale also speculated that if the White Sox “get a return that could help them immediately,” then they may “have no choice” but to offload him.

Unlike several other White Sox players who have been in the trade rumor mill as of late, Anderson is currently not slated to hit free agency after the 2023 campaign. The two-time All-Star has a $14 million club option for the 2024 season.

From Anderson’s standpoint, he has made clear that he would like to stay put with the AL Central side.

“I want to be here until I’m done,” Anderson said ahead of the 2023 season. “I definitely think about that a lot. I feel like I’m at a point now where I kind of outplayed the last deal, and that’s OK.

“You won’t hear me complain. … I know the ultimate goal here. My loyalty lies here, and I feel like they are loyal to me as well. But at the end of the day, I understand the business. … At the end of the day, what’s for me is what’s for me, and what happens is going to happen. So I can’t do anything but roll with whatever comes with it. I would definitely be happy if that does ever present itself. I would love for it to be here.”

Anderson has struggled to get much going at the plate over the first half of the 2023 season. He has recorded a .257 batting average, and he is still without a home run through 35 games played in the ongoing campaign. The veteran shortstop also boasts career lows in multiple stats this year, including in OPS+ (64).

Chicago sits in fourth place in the AL Central standings with a 22-32 record.