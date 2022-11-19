Published November 19, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Back at full strength with QB Dak Prescott having played in the last couple of weeks, Dallas lost a heartbreaker against a Packers team that is going nowhere fast. Despite the loss on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, the Cowboys still sit in an excellent position in the NFC playoff chase with a 6-3 record and even have a heartbeat in the NFC East after the Eagles went down in defeat for the first time versus Washington.

Playing in the game of the year against the Bills and snatching their eighth victory on the season from the claws of defeat, the cardiac Vikings are never out of it until the fat lady sings. After recovering a fumble that if kneeled by Buffalo would’ve been game over, Minnesota took advantage of the Bills’ mistakes and prevailed in overtime in dramatic fashion by a score of 33-30. Now at an impressive 8-1 on the year, can the Vikings continue to prove that they are one of the top teams to beat in the entire NFC?

Here are the Cowboys-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Vikings Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -1.5 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

One of the few teams in all of professional football with a top-ten offense and defense, there is no questioning that the Cowboys don’t have the edge in talent in most Sundays they suit up for. In fact, the biggest concern coming into the season was the major question mark surrounding head coach Mike McCarthy and his bone-headed decision-making at times. However, with the nine-game sample thus far, McCarthy has shown improvement in putting players in the right position to succeed. Simply put, winning can cure all!

When it comes to finding a way to bounce back this weekend against a scorching-hot Vikings squad that hasn’t lost since the second week of the season, Dallas must storm out of the gates and also keep the pedal to the metal. Time and time again, Minnesota has shown that no deficit is too large for them. Although the Dallas defense remains as one of the better units in the NFL even after a lackluster showing in Green Bay, the Cowboys will have their hands full with Minnesota’s offensive weapons. Nevertheless, Dallas is more than capable of putting the clamps on the Vikings.

While locking down teams in the air hasn’t been much of a challenge, it has been the Cowboys’ run defense that is fourth-worst in stopping the opposition’s running game. By holding the Vikings in check on the ground and forcing Minnesota to some third-and-longs, don’t be shocked if Dallas takes over the game with a ferocious pass rush that has posted a league-best 35 sacks.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Already with as many wins as all of last season, the Minnesota Vikings may still be one of the more slept-on teams in the NFL even after besting Buffalo last weekend. Out of all the division-leading squads, the Vikings certainly have a chip on their shoulders and will be given a tremendous opportunity to show all of America that they are the real deal versus a super competitive Cowboys bunch.

In order to cover the spread at home where they are a perfect 4-0, the most dangerous part about the Vikings is their star power. Equipped with arguably the top wideout in pro football in Justin Jefferson himself. Coming off a day where he posted monstrous numbers with a mind-blowing 193 receiving yards on ten receptions, there is not a single thing a defense can do to stop the “griddying” man himself. With QB Kirk Cousins on pace for another 4,000-yard season, making sure that this quarterback-to-wide receiver connection is not halted whatsoever.

Even more importantly, feeding the rock to RB Dalvin Cook should be Minnesota’s main priority if they want to not only cover, but also win. Like previously stated, the Cowboys’ ability to stop the run defensively has been shaky and with Cook being one of the more premier backs in the league, this could no question be a formula for success.

Last but certainly not least, a Vikings defense that has been prone in giving up big plays through the air will need to tighten the screws on Sunday. Dallas has found a rhythm with Prescott and Lamb in the passing game, so generating some sort of pressure and finding a way to make the Cowboys’ offense uncomfortable will turn out to be key.

Final Cowboys-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Get ready football fans! With this intriguing matchup serving as one of the more highly anticipated games on the NFL schedule this weekend, the stakes are as high as ever. With a solid 6-3 record against the spread that also matched their actual record, it will turn out to be Dallas that takes the air out of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Final Cowboys-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -1.5 (-115)