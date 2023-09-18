Former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel walked out with Drake during the rapper's concert in Houston on Sunday. Manziel, who's recent documentary has placed him back in the spotlight, was seen doing his famed money sign with Drake.

Drake walked out with Johnny Manziel at his show in Houston last night 💰🔥 (via @Israel10Ramirez)pic.twitter.com/gR2aARJwpC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

Manziel is one of the greatest college football quarterbacks to ever play the position. He led Texas A&M to a number of memorable seasons and will always be remembered for his college football legacy. His NFL career went in an opposite direction though.

Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns but didn't appear to be completely focused on football, something that was confirmed in the Netflix documentary. As a result, Manziel never found much success in the NFL. That said, his popularity has remained until this day, as evidenced by the fact that Manziel walked out with Drake during a 2023 concert despite not playing in the NFL since 2015.

Drake is no stranger to having fellow celebrities and professional athletes join him at his concerts. He's an avid spots fan who often places lucrative bets on big games. The “Drake curse” is often mentioned, as his bets are not always successful. His love for sports, though, cannot be denied.

In the end, Drake is one of the most successful rappers of all-time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Johnny Manziel though. He doesn't seem to have any interest in playing in the NFL again. Regardless of what the future holds for Manziel, he will always be a legend at Texas A&M.