‘I hate losing’: Caleb Williams moved to tears after USC’s stunning loss to Utah ends undefeated dream

USC quarterback Caleb Williams did everything he could to will his team to its seventh win of the season. Unfortunately for the Trojans, it wasn’t enough to overcome No. 20 Utah’s second half offensive explosion, as USC fell 43-42 yesterday. The loss marked both the Trojans first loss of the season and Lincoln Riley’s first since coming to the program. Williams was put to tears as he walked off the field.

“I hate losing,” Williams said. “I really hate it, so I had a little bit of emotion.”

A tough loss for Caleb Williams and USC in Utah. pic.twitter.com/V7rqsMtHFG — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 16, 2022

The USC sophomore has put together an impressive 2022 campaign so far this season. After throwing for five touchdowns and 381 yards in the air (along with 57 on the ground), Williams has a 19-1 touchdown to interception ratio this season. He has been at the center of USC’s success this year and is an early Heisman trophy candidate.

Yesterday, Williams and USC were able to put together a 21-7 lead in the first half before Utah came roaring back with a 36-21 scoring spree. Utah was led by Cameron Rising, who threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 60 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

Williams’ head coach Lincoln Riley was not happy with his team’s mistakes and the officiating afterwards.

“The officiating was really poor tonight, but we still should have won the game,” Riley said. “You’re going to have some nights where the calls don’t go your way, and they certainly did not tonight. That’s not an excuse; it was just another thing we had to overcome.”

After the press conference, Caleb Williams said two words as he got up.

“Fight on.”