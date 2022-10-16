‘S***, I’m ready to go practice right now: USC’s Lincoln Riley ticked over loss to Utah, ‘poor officiating’

USC head coach Lincoln Riley wasn’t particularly thrilled that his team let a win go through its fingertips after N0. 20 Utah stormed back to upset the No. 7 Trojans yesterday 43-42. After leading 21-7, Utah took control of the game with a 36-21 scoring spree that eventually did in Riley’s team.

“I’m pissed right now because we lost,” Riley said. “S—, I’m ready to go practice right now.”

The upset came at a time where USC’s stock was rising. Utah dealt them their first loss of the season after they stampeded their opponents in the first six games of the season. It also marked the first loss of Riley’s career at USC.

Riley pointed to the officiating after the game, where USC was called for 12 penalties that resulted in 93 yards going the other way. He also mentioned this wasn’t his team’s cleanest game in all three facets and that they almost ran away with the game on “several occasions.”

“The officiating was really poor tonight, but we still should have won the game,” Riley said. “You’re going to have some nights where the calls don’t go your way, and they certainly did not tonight. That’s not an excuse; it was just another thing we had to overcome.”

The energy around the team following the loss wasn’t despondent. Defensive lineman Nick Figueroa said he was “extremely confident” USC would be able to check off all of the goals it had set out before the season started.

Lincoln Riley agreed with his player’s assessment.

“If we handle this like I think we will, we got a real shot.”