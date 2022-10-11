‘I have been unjustly smeared in the media’: Brett Favre breaks silence on Mississippi welfare fraud scandal

Brett Favre’s welfare fraud scandal continues to look worse with each new update. As details come out about him using money for those in need to fund a new stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre has spoken out.

In a statement submitted to Fox News, Brett Favre said that he has done nothing wrong and that he didn’t know that the money going to USSM was supposed to be for welfare recipients.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Brett Favre said in the statement. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight…No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Brett Favre did have knowledge that what he was doing could have led to legal issues. He used $5 million from the federally funded Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to build a volleyball stadium for USM. Former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant told him that improper use of the funds is a violation of federal law.

Text messages between Brett Favre and Phil Bryant show that the former NFL MVP mentioned the use of cheap prison labor to build the new facility. Favre’s own charitable foundation also sent money to USM Athletics. His statement shows that he believes he was firmly in the right despite not knowing where the donations he received came from.

Brett Favre has not been officially charged with any wrongdoing at this time. None of the new major details about the scandal will help him keep it that way, though.