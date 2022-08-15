There’s a new sheriff in town for Miami Hurricanes football, with Mario Cristobal about to enter his first year as the program’s head coach. So far, it appears that Canes nation is loving the hire of Cristobal. Even the legendary Jimmy Johnson said that he is thrilled to see Cristobal taking over the head-coaching reins for Miami football.

Via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald:

“I went by and saw Mario this morning. They had a walkthrough and have a scrimmage tonight. I stopped in and talk to Alonzo Highsmith for a few minutes and talked to Mario. Obviously, it comes down to money. And for the first time ever — even going back to when I was here — for the first time ever, they put money into the program. It’s allowed him to get as quality of a coaching staff as I’ve seen since my guys. Obviously, facilities to where they can compete with recruiting guys. Them hiring Mario, I’m excited. I haven’t been as excited for UM ever as what I am right now.”

In the 2021 college football season, Miami football went just 7-5 overall and just 5-3 in ACC play. That was a step back from what they accomplished in the season prior, during which they went 8-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Cristobal took over the job after the Hurricanes fired Manny Diaz in December 2021. He was in the Pac-12 head coaching for the Oregon Ducks from 2018 to 2021 before his alma mater came calling with a job offer.

Cristobal, of course, is quite a familiar face for Miami football fans. After all, he played for the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle from 1989 to 1992, all under then-Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson. All eyes will be on Cristobal once the season kicks off, especially with Miami football having not won a single bowl game since 2016. After winning the Russell Athletic Bowl that year, the Hurricanes appeared in four bowl games in a row but lost in all of them.

The Hurricanes begin their 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Their first true test, however, won’t come until Sept. 18 at College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies.