‘I just want to go at the bully’: Tyreek Hill itching to fight Jalen Ramsey in the boxing ring

Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey have beef? No, but Hill said he’d call out Ramsey out of anybody else on a recent segment of Jake Paul’s show, “BS w/ Jake Paul.” Hill and Paul had an interesting conversation to say the least.

“There is a lot of football players who can’t fight,” Hill said.

“Can You fight?” Paul replied.

“Of course bro!”

“Who would you call out?”

“Jake Paul… oh my bad!”

Tyreek Hill’s initial response was met with laughter. But then he got real and said which NFL player he would call out.

“If I had to call somebody out though… I really want some of Jalen Ramsey for real though. If we just being completely honest around here.”

Jake Paul then asked if Hill and Ramsey had beef with one another.

“Nah. I just want to go at the bully. I can’t name like a bigger D lineman. ”

Jalen Ramsey is a star defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins earlier during the offseason. Ramsey and Hill matchup well on the football field, as they are two of the best at their positions. But they would also profile fairly well in a boxing ring. Ramsey is listed 6’1 and Hill is 5’10 but they are both extremely quick and agile.

If this fight ever comes to fruition, Jake Paul will need to be in attendance since Hill called out Ramsey on his show. But for now, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey will focus on competing with one another on the field.