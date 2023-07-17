It was not a pretty separation between Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2018 season, and Bell took to Snapchat to apologize to Steelers fans for his departure, saying that he never wanted to leave the team.

“No, I didn't want to leave Pittsburgh,” Bell said, via Snapchat. “Because, at the end of the day, that's where I was at. It was like, that's where I got drafted, right? You know, I've gotten requests to come on podcasts and all the know, but really you're right. I never apologized to the fans and they really should know. For leaving the Steelers, I never apologized. I want to say that I apologize for leaving the best damn fans in this world. I shouldn't have left. I should've never left. I apologize, that's my fault, that's on me.”

Le’Veon Bell apologizes to all Steelers fans #steelers pic.twitter.com/jsDHxdcjBe — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) July 16, 2023

Bell sat out the 2018 season, when he had the franchise tag placed on him. He signed with the New York Jets, and his tenure there did not go well. Adam Gase is often blamed for Le'Veon Bell's lackluster tenure with the Jets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later in his career, Bell spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season.

Bell's best seasons came with the Steelers, playing with players like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. He was voted to All-Pro teams three times in his career.

With this much time passing since then, there are likely many Steelers fans willing to accept the apology from Bell. The team looks to establish itself with a new core of players and Kenny Pickett under center.