‘I wanted to F him up’: Broncos defender reacts after Drew Lock lost Seahawks QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos Monday Night Football contest to close out Week 1 will see Russell Wilson make his highly anticipated return to Seattle after he was traded to the Broncos this offseason. On another note, it’s also the first time Drew Lock will see his old teammates after he was part of the package that went back to the Seahawks in return for Wilson.

Lock won’t be starting for the Seahawks after he lost the quarterback competition to Geno Smith during training camp, and one guy who is upset with that is Broncos pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones. Jones said he was hoping to play against his friend Lock so he could sack him and talk trash to him during the game. Unfortunately for Jones, chances are Lock will be spending most of Seattle’s Week 1 opener on the sidelines unless something ends up happening to Smith during the game.

"I wanted it to be Drew. We got drafted together. We came in on the same day and did the press conference. I wanted to F him up. I was rooting for him to win it so I could get a chance to hit him and talk some trash." – #broncos Dre'Mont Jones to me with a smile on Drew Lock 😂 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022

It’s clear Jones is joking here with his comments, but it’s certainly an interesting comment. Despite his struggles on the field for Denver, Lock appears to have been a valued member of their locker room. Jones was close to Lock during their time together in Denver, as they were both part of the Broncos 2019 draft class, so it’s not surprising to see him dish out some trash talk before the game gets underway.

Jones should be a big part of Denver’s pass rush against the Seahawks new look offense. The Broncos are heavily favored to win this game, and it probably would be a similar story if Lock found himself under center for the Seahawks. Jones may rack up a sack in Denver’s season-opener, but it’s clear he would have liked it better if Lock was the one he was chasing in the pocket for tonight’s contest.