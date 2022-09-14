Aaron Judge has been making baseball fans’ jaws drop to the floor with the sensational season the New York Yankees slugger is having. On Tuesday night, he did not just do it again with a couple of home runs at Fenway Park, but also made one fan become a viral hit with a simple high five.

Chad Jennings of The Athletic caught up with the fan, Cecilia Jacob, to get her thoughts about receiving such a gesture from Aaron Judge.

“You see him come up to take the high five,” Cecilia said. “But when he goes to actually hit the high five, you don’t (see) it. But then you catch my hand after, like shaking, frozen in the air, because my hand stayed there for like five seconds after because I was in disbelief.”

Judge is now only four home runs away from reaching the same plateau Roger Maris reached in 1961 when the former Yankees star had 61 home runs to break Babe Ruth’s then decades-long record of 60 homers in a season. Five more before the end of the 2022 MLB regular season and he will be the new record-holder in the American League.

Aaron Judge went yard in the sixth and eighth inning against the Red Sox, both to tie the game. With only 20 games left on the Yankees’ schedule and with his current pace, Judge has a huge chance of breaking Roger Maris’ record, which probably is all he needs to separate himself from Shohei Ohtani for the American League MVP honors.