Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson just inked a massive extension with the team a day before they faced off with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was not entirely happy with the way his negotiation with the Colts dragged on that long.

“I was pretty pissed it happened the day before the game … I didn’t want it to go that long and I just wanted to focus on the game,” Quenton Nelson shared following the Colts’ showdown with the Houston Texans, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

The contract Quenton Nelson signed with the Colts is worth $80 million and covers four years from 2023 until the end of the 2026 NFL season, By the time that contract expires, Nelson would be just 31, and would still have potentially several years ahead of him in the league.

While he was frustrated by the timing of the arrival of his contract extension, Quenton Nelson did not forget to show his appreciation to the Colts.

“I’m really happy it got done and I’m really happy to be a part of this organization and this community for four more years. I love Indiana. I’m just so thankful to the Irsay family, Chris Ballard and coach Reich and my teammates for helping make this happen,” per Keefer.

Nelson was taken by the Colts in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the best in his position in the NFL. In his first year in the pros, Quenton Nelson had a 79.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus while also earning Pro Bowl and First-Team honors.