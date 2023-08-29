Ian Rapoport has been to many NFL Drafts, but he has a favorite location.

“Philly was my favorite location,” Rapoport revealed to ClutchPoints.

But there's a reason for this: His setup. “They always put me in crazy spots. So in Philly, there was a nightclub/lounge that was overlooking the stage. And so you could see me in my seat, and then behind me was like 300,000 people and the draft stage. So every time they came back to me, it was me perched up and then this amazing scene behind me — that was my favorite spot,” he revealed.

“And then in front of me, which I could see, but I'm like so intensely working, is literally a nightclub — it was like a rooftop bar nightclub. So people are like dancing and singing and drinking and I'm there working. It was surreal and hilarious,” the NFL insider continued with a smile.

“That was my favorite one by far,” he concluded.

Ian Rapoport was referencing the 2017 NFL Draft, which was the most recent one to be held in Philadelphia. The draft was held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, right on the famous Rocky Steps. This was the same draft that the likes of Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey, and Patrick Mahomes were selected.

The latest NFL Draft took place in Kansas City, Missouri. Rapoport was filmed during it for The Roku Channel's NFL Draft: The Pick is In documentary. In it, Rapoport is shown doing his job but also enjoying the local cuisine.

NFL Draft: The Pick is In is streaming on The Roku Channel now.