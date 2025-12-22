Just a week after his big reveal as WWE's masked man, Austin Theory will debut new ring gear to go along with his refreshed look.

The Dec. 22 edition of Monday Night RAW was pre-taped on Dec. 19, and Theory competed in a tag team match during the show. He teamed up with the Vision's Bronson Reed to face CM Punk and Rey Mysterio.

When he returned during the Dec. 15 edition of RAW, Theory debuted a new hairstyle. However, he was in the same all-black outfit he had worn for the last few weeks when he was WWE's masked man.

Austin Theory’s new gear. pic.twitter.com/7sm3UhDT9q — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, he is donning new ring gear. WWE fans may have gotten used to Theory wearing his signature shorts, but he is now wearing grey pants with black kneepads.

It's certainly a change-up from his attire in recent years. which was spotted in social media posts from the taping. Theory wore pants during his NXT run, but he donned shorts throughout his main roster run. The pants he is now wearing are similar to something Seth Rollins would wear, which is interesting.

Article Continues Below

Austin Theory's WWE return shocked the world

After being out of action for four months before his return at Survivor Series: WarGames. During the Men's WarGames match, a hooded figure entered the ring. They delivered a superkick and Curb Stomp to CM Punk, helping the Vision's Bron Breakker get the pin.

In the following weeks, the masked man would continue helping the Vision's members pick up wins. Theory then revealed himself as the masked man during the Dec. 15 edition of RAW in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Now, he appears to be a full-fledged member of the Vision. Fans will have to wait and see where the story goes from here. He was last seen in July 2025 before suffering an injury that put him on the shelf for months. His A-Town Down Under tag team partner, Grayson Waller, left him for the New Day during his injury hiatus.