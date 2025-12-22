Even years after his divorce, it appears NFL legend Tom Brady is still thinking about his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, especially as she got married to Joaquim Valente.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, Brady took to his Instagram Stories to share cryptic posts, seemingly about Bündchen. The first was a selfie, showing off his hoodie that read, “Forever Young.”

My goat might be in emotional hell https://t.co/kfdeUTiPk5 pic.twitter.com/9A7Muukka5 — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

More notable was his song choice. He set Logic's “1-800-23-8255” song in the background of the post. The song's title was formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number before it was changed to 988.

Of course, the song usage caused a stir online. Some were concerned about Brady's mental health. He would follow that post up with another picture of him in athletic gear, holding a football, with the same song being used in the background (via Complex).

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen got married to Joaquim Valente in December 2025

Article Continues Below

Three years after their divorce, Bündchen got married to Valente on Dec. 3, 2025, in Florida. Their wedding came 10 months after the birth of their first child together.

Brady and Bûndchen were married from December 2006 to October 2022. During their relationship, they had two kids. The first, Benjamin Rein Brady, was born in 2009, and the second, Vivian Lake Brady, was born in 2012.

Before their relationship, Brady was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. Their relationship ended shortly after Moynahan got pregnant. Their lone child together, John Edward Thomas “Jack” Moynahan, was born in August 2007.

Currently, Brady is a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who have had a disastrous 2025 season. They dropped to 2-13 after losing to the Houston Texans.

Additionally, he is Fox Sports' lead color commentator for NFL broadcasts. He reportedly signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million to be part of the broadcasts. His broadcasting career began during the 2024 NFL season.