24-year-old rising Superstar and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez has opened up about her time working with WWE legend John Cena. Cena recently wrestled his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, a few weeks before that, Cena took part in his last-ever PLE against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Fighting Cena for the Intercontinental Championship, midway through the match, fans saw Perez and Rodriguez of Judgment Day come out to help Mysterio and attack Cena. Recently, speaking with Going Ringside, Perez reflected on her time working with Cena.

“He’s awesome. It’s just really inspiring that even at his level, he always wants to be better,” Perez raved. “After our match at Survivor Series, he brought us all together, everybody that was a part of that match, and the first thing he asked was, ‘What do you guys think we could have done better?’ It’s just crazy.”

Further in the same interview, when the host asked if it was awkward to see Cena ask for her opinion, Perez responded,

“Maybe a little bit, but I think it was mostly just inspiring because I feel like it really just shows that you can learn from anybody, and no one is better than anybody. That was definitely something that I would take with me throughout my entire career. You just never stop learning. You never stop getting better, and even the best to ever do it, John Cena, he never stops getting better. I’m pretty sure he asked himself that [what he could’ve done better] in his retirement match as well.”

New WWE documentary in works based on John Cena's retirement

According to a recent report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, John Cena is scheduled to be the subject of an upcoming WWE documentary based on his recently concluded retirement tour. The report further noted that documentary crews were on site for a production scheduled for release in mid-2026.